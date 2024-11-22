Hygiene: NEDC distributes dignity kits to students in Yobe, Adamawa

The North East Development Commission (NEDC), in partnership with the Ubola Rural Community Foundation (URCF), has distributed 1,200 dignity kits to female students in Yobe and Adamawa states.

In Yobe State, 600 students from Fune and Damaturu local government areas received the kits.

Speaking at the distribution event, Mr Musa Audu, Executive Chairman of URCF, emphasised the importance of the initiative in restoring dignity to female students who cannot afford sanitary pads.

SPONSOR AD

He highlighted that these kits are crucial for maintaining hygiene and dignity, especially during humanitarian crises.

Mr Audu expressed concern over the number of female students unable to continue their education due to the financial challenges faced by their families, calling for urgent measures to address the issue.

The NEDC Yobe State coordinator, Professor Ali Ibrahim Abbas, added that the dignity kits would positively impact the beneficiaries, most of whom are students, by enhancing their focus on education.

In Adamawa State, a similar distribution event took place at Government Day Secondary School, Karewa.

Musa Dauda Etubi, Executive Chairman of URCF, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of students and the community.

Deputy governor of Adamawa State, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, commended the initiative, describing it as a symbol of hope and care for the beneficiaries. She urged the community to strive for a society where dignity is a right, not a privilege.