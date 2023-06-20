Hyde Energy partners air force, expands gas facility

Indigenous energy trading company, Hyde Energy Limited, has partnered the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in its drive to expand its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) operations in the country.

The Chief Executive Office of Hyde Energy, Oladimeji Edwards, who stated this during the commissioning of first of its kind NAFIL-Hyde Energy LPG facility located at the NAF Base in Makurdi, Benue State, said the company was committed to delivering LPG to homes and other end users safely and efficiently.

In a statement, he said, “We are proud to partner with the Nigerian Air Force to bring this important project to completion. This facility is a symbol of our commitment to a more secure and sustainable future. We are bringing tangible benefits to both domestic and business LPG users, to the Nigerian economy, and to the environment at large. From developing storage terminals to establishing LPG hubs across Nigeria, our strategy focuses on delivering LPG to homes and other end users safely and efficiently.”

While noting that the facility will provide the force and its environs with a reliable and sustainable source of energy and improve the adoption of LPG in homes as against the use of wood and kerosene, he added that with a capacity of 40 MT, it was expected to create job opportunities and boost the economy of the state while contributing to the country’s Human Development Index.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, who was represented by the Chief of Administration, Air Vice Marshal Nelson Ebieteli Calmday, highlighted the significance of the NAFIL-Hyde Energy LPG facility and commended Hyde Energy for the initiative.

He said, “This is a good project for the Nigerian Air Force, Makurdi, and for the community, and I am glad to witness the commissioning of the NAFIL-Hyde Energy LPG facility.”

