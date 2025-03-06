Husbands go berserk, stab wives to death in Ogun

Two husbands reportedly went berserk, stabbing their wives to death in Ogun State.

A 36-year-old housewife, Josephine Isaac, died after her husband identified as Oju, allegedly stabbed her in the neck and chest during an argument.

Daily Trust learnt incident occurred at about 1am on Thursday, in Agbure Community, Ogun Waterside area of the state.

The husband reportedly stabbed his wife multiple times with a knife when the argument escalated into physical violence.

He later disappeared into the thin air and abandoned his wife in the pool of her blood.

The victim was immediately rushed to Ibiade General Hospital by concerned individuals, where she died.

Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident, saying it was reported at the Abigi divisional command by victim’s younger sister, Isaac Blessing.

She said, “On March 6, 2025, at about 9:30am the Abigi Divisional Police Headquarters received a distress report from the victim’s younger sister, Isaac Blessing.

“She narrated that at about 1am, Josephine had a misunderstanding with her husband, identified as Oju (full name yet to be confirmed), who is of Calabar origin.

“The altercation escalated into physical violence, during which the suspect allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times in the neck and chest with a knife.”

Odutola said the command has launched a manhunt for the fleeing husband.

She noted that the corpse had been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, and preliminary investigations are ongoing.

Odutola disclosed that another housewife, Adikpe Favour, has been stabbed to death by her husband identified as Adikpe Stephen.

The suspect was said to have stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife on her chest and left hand before fleeing the scene.

Odutola on Thursday said that the incident occurred at about 10am on Wednesday.

According to Odutola, the elder brother of the suspect, Adikpe Friday, a resident of Konigbagbe Village, along Sagamu/Ogijo express road, reported the incident to the Sotubo division of the command.

She said, “ At about 1100hrs, one Adikpe Friday (male) of Konigbagbe Village, along Sagamu/Ogijo Express Road, reported at the police station that at about 1000hrs, he was informed by one Baba Esther (male) that his immediate younger brother, Adikpe Stephen (male, 26 years old), had allegedly murdered his wife, Adikpe Favour (female, 30 years old).

“ On reaching the scene, the complainant found the lifeless body of the victim on the floor in a pool of blood. It was established that the suspect, Adikpe Stephen, stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife on her chest and left hand before fleeing the scene”.

Odutola noted that the complainant further disclosed that the suspect has a history of mental health issues and had previously been taken to a psychiatric hospital for treatment.

She said a team of police officers, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Fapohunda Temitope, visited the scene, where the lifeless body of the deceased was found on the floor in a pool of blood.

She noted that photographs were taken and the corpse was deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OSUTH), Sagamu, for preservation.

Odutola quoted the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, to have condemned the act of domestic violence, urging couples to seek peaceful means of resolving disputes rather than resorting to violence.

Ogunlowo also encouraged victims of domestic abuse to speak up and seek timely intervention from law enforcement agencies and relevant support groups.