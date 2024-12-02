HURIWA criticises Delta gov’s remarks on Okpai power project

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has expressed strong disapproval of Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori’s comments regarding Senator Ned Nwoko’s involvement in the Okpai Independent Power Project (IPP).

During a press briefing on Sunday in Abuja, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, described the governor’s remarks as a deliberate attempt to downplay Senator Nwoko’s dedication to the development of Delta North.

Onwubiko emphasised that the Okpai IPP, which aims to significantly enhance electricity supply and stimulate economic growth in the Niger Delta region, is a critical initiative.

The controversy stems from Governor Oborevwori’s recent claim that Senator Nwoko had not discussed the Okpai IPP with him, except to request appointments for his constituents.

This assertion contradicted Senator Nwoko’s ongoing efforts to engage the state government and other stakeholders in advancing the project.

HURIWA highlighted the senator’s advocacy for the Okpai power step-down project, which seeks to distribute 100 megawatts of electricity to Delta North communities.

“Senator Nwoko has been actively engaging stakeholders, including the Minister of Power and the Transmission Company of Nigeria, to ensure the project’s success,” Onwubiko said.

The association criticised the governor’s lack of collaboration, noting that while the Okpai IPP is a federal initiative, its successful implementation requires state-level support.