Hunting expeditions banned after 2 die in Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has banned social activities linked with the violence of Sunday night and Monday, which left two citizens dead and six others injured in Sabon Garin-Tirkaniya area of Chikun Local Government Area.

The decision was taken after an appraisal of the security situation by the military, police and Department of State Services, as well as an emergency meeting with traditional and religious leaders of the area at the 312 Artillery Regiment, Kaduna.

A press statement signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Monday, listed the social activities in the community, which are now prohibited with immediate effect to include Kidan bishi, Gidan gala (drama/dancing rehearsals) and hunting expeditions.

He said several vehicles and properties were also destroyed during the incident.

Aruwan, who said three suspects had been arrested in connection with the violence, added that the injured were presently receiving medical attention.

He said the government had also directed the arrest of anyone linked with the peddling of hard drugs in Nasarawa and Sabon Garin Nasarawa.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai allayed the fears of the families that lost their loved ones, “affirming that the matter would be investigated conclusively.”

Earlier yesterday, the Kaduna State Government had announced the immediate imposition of 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin Nassarawa-Tirkaniya area of Chikun LGA to check the breakdown of law and order after what it called “an incident of urban gang violence.”