Hunger pushed me to steal transformer cable – father of 5

A father-of-five and resident of the Ita Amadu area in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Mr. Idris Hussain, has blamed economic hardship and hunger for his decision to steal transformer cable.

The suspect was arrested over the alleged vandalisation of an electric transformer in a community in the Oja Iya area, Ilorin.

Speaking with City & Crime at the police station, Hussain said this is his first time venturing into such act.

He said, “My family was dying of hunger. We don’t have what to eat at home. My family is aware that I’ve been caught by the police because hunger pushed me into this crime.

“But now, it’s a thing of great regret for me and I want the government to temper justice with mercy. I have learnt my lessons.”

City & Crime learnt that at the time of his arrest, Hussain had succeeded in cutting the cable and thrown the entire community into darkness.

However, luck ran out for him when a resident around 5 am raised the alarm upon discovering the invasion.

Police in the local community confirmed the arrest to our correspondent.