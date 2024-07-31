Hunger Protest: Why we are worried – FG

The federal government has explained why it is bothered about the planned nationwide protest billed to commence on August 1. Nigerians, many of them young…

The federal government has explained why it is bothered about the planned nationwide protest billed to commence on August 1.

Nigerians, many of them young people, have called for demonstrations over soaring costs.

Living costs spiked in Nigeria after President Bola Tinubu ended the fuel subsidy and eased foreign exchange controls after coming to power in May last year.

Inflation hit record levels at 34.19 per cent in June, with food inflation more than 40.87 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Speaking Wednesday in Abuja during a ministerial press briefing, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, said President Bola Tinubu is not against the protest.

Akume said the Federal Government and President Bola Tinubu have repeatedly asked youths to have a rethink because of dangers associated with protests.

The SGF said: “In 14 months, the administration has recorded tremendous accomplishments that laid the foundation for immediate, medium and long term prosperity of Nigerians. We therefore appeal to Nigerians of whatever persuasion, belief, demography, gender and status to shun calls for protest against hunger by prioritising peace and progress.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the government of President Tinubu recognises the right to peaceful protest but circumspection and vigilance should be our watch words.

“The government is wary of the dangers associated with protests that are vulnerable to being hijacked by bandits, insurgents and other criminals. Rather, we request that dialogue should be advanced and we remain open to such.

“Our appeal is that Nigerians should please pursue the path of peace, dialogue and collaboration in addressing the challenges that collectively confront us.

“Please go about your legitimate businesses and avoid actions and/or association that are capable of disturbing the peace of the country.

“Let me reassure you that together, we shall create a Nigeria where peace and stability are not merely aspirations but realities, where economic growth is not just a goal but a tangible outcome, and where the dreams of our people are transformed into a shared national destiny.”