Hunger protest: We’re on standby, military warns hoodlums

The military high command, on Friday warned hoodlums to steer clear and stop destroying government and other individuals’ property.

It specifically said that the military would not fold its hands and watch the country drift into anarchy, pointing out that the military is watching.

Daily Trust reports that the #EndBadGovernance protest, which commenced early Thursday as planned has resulted in deaths and destruction of properties that could be valued at hundreds of millions of naira.

The demonstration, which entered second day on Friday, where some protesters in some States like Jigawa defied curfew that was earlier declared, saw protesters teargased by the security operatives.

At a press briefing at Defence Headquarters on Friday, the Chief of Defence staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, appealed to Nigerians to be civil and peaceful while exercising their rights.

The military chief particularly warned those who may want to hide under the guise of protest to perpetrate violence, to rescind their decisions.

Musa said the security operatives, especially the police have been very professional in handling the protest, calling on Nigerians to show understanding with the Federal Government.

“The government has actually shown its own commitment by upholding its promise of allowing people to associate freely. Clearly, the security forces have done extremely well and I’m very happy to mention one, especially the Nigerian police force, have shown a lot of professionalism, including where members of the armed forces had to step in.

“You can see that we have remained very professional in our conduct and we will continue to do that, as long as the citizens also understand that there is a difference between peace and criminality,” the top military officer said.

Musa added that the government was doing its best to address the economic situation in the country, urging the citizens to hold the local and state governments more accountable.

“What we saw yesterday was, at the beginning, some semblance of a very peaceful demonstration, but which was quickly taken over by a bunch of criminals that don’t mean us well. And if you remember, we have warned that there are individuals that are ready to cause mayhem once this starts.

“And so I want to appeal to Nigerians to understand that the federal government is doing the best it can for the country. The Federal government is present for one year and it is not possible for them to have to solve every financial, economic, security situation within one year.

“But I’m sure, I don’t worry, we are truthful to ourselves. Efforts have been made and have continued to be made. And I’ve seen policies that have been made to address the economic situation on the ground, including security situation.

“Things are improving. We are not where we are, but I can assure you we are heading there. And if we have the support of everyone together, we can bring total peace and the economy will grow.

“Just a few days ago, I was in the Niger Delta to also ensure that our production increases immediately so that we can have enough funds to fund our economy. So I want to call on all Nigerians to understand the government,” he stated