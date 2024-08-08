Hunger protest, wake-up call for northern govs – Mohammed

The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, said the hunger protest was a very big wake-up call for him and other northern governors to collectively…

The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, said the hunger protest was a very big wake-up call for him and other northern governors to collectively provide good governance in the region.

He spoke in Bauchi on Monday evening during the flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign for the local government election in the state.

“We can see that the manifestations have different colourations. In the North, it is a very big wake-up call for us, to bring good governance and respect for people. There is anger and hunger; we have to address our problems of development,” he said.

Mohammed, who is the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, described Sunday’s broadcast by Tinubu as empty, alleging that it worsened the hunger protest.

He said Tinubu should have listened to the state governors before the broadcast, “Because we also listen to our local government chairmen. He speaks in a manner that does not show sympathy with the youth.”

Mohammed said: “I listened to Mr. President’s speech with rapt attention and with all humility and courage that what he said was empty.

“He did not agree with the situation. He did not address the problems and challenges. The problems are not his alone, but for all of us leaders from the presidency to the sub-national, down to the local government.

“The new policy thrust of the federal government is not working. They have to understand that and it is their problem and their programme that has caused all these problems. So, they have to change.

“I have heard and with regrettable attention that some of the ministers of the federal government are saying that we have been given 70 trucks and five hundred and something billion; how much did the federal government make, and what did they do with it?”

Govs should account for money received from FG – APC

Reacting to what the Bauchi governor said, the National Director of Publicity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bala Ibrahim, challenged the state governors to account for the money released to them by the federal government.

“What was he saying? Has the president not met with the governors, traditional rulers, emirs and leaders of sociocultural communities like the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) several times, where he spoke in clear and unmistakable language that the time had come for the people to hold their governors accountable? A lot of money has been given to these governors but they have not been utilising them judiciously in a way and manner that will make development cascade down to the people.

“This means the governors have not been doing what is expected of them by way of giving the dividends of democracy to the people, thereby making the people point fingers at the president.

“At no time has the federal government given as much money to the state governments as being done under the present administration of Bola Tinubu. What are they doing with the money?” he asked.

“They should stop playing politics with poverty. Let them concentrate on the mandate and show proof that they are judiciously utilising the resources given to them, not putting blame on the president every time,” he stated.