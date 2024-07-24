Protest: Tinubu’s govt needs more time, Oba of Benin tells Nigerians

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewaure II, has appealed to the Nigerian youths to shelve the planned protest slated for August 1, 2024. In a…

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewaure II, has appealed to the Nigerian youths to shelve the planned protest slated for August 1, 2024.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Osaigbovo Iguobaro, the first-class monarch noted it takes a while for things to get better.

He appealed to aggrieved Nigerians to give the Federal Government enough time to implement its economic policies which are expected to alleviate the present hardship.

“For things to get better, it has to be tough for a while.”

The Monarch also appealed to the federal government to intensify efforts in the implementation of of its economic and security policies.

Oba Ewuare therefore advised the those that are planning the nationwide protest to shelve the plan.

Recall that some youths had proposed August 1, 2024 to begin a 10-day nationwide hunger and hardship protests across the country to draw the federal and State governments’ attention to the plight of citizens.

President Bola Tinubu had appealed to Nigerians to give him more time to accomplish his plans for the nation.