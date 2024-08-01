Hunger protest: Streets deserted in Ekiti

Ekiti State had a peaceful atmosphere on Thursday as there were no protests in the state. The popular Fajuyi area was deserted without any signs…

Ekiti State had a peaceful atmosphere on Thursday as there were no protests in the state.

In most areas, the roads were deserted with few citizens coming out for personal reasons.

Many workers in the state did not go to work as offices were empty and shops were closed in most places around town.

Speaking on the development in the state, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Adesola G. Adedayo, said Ekiti youth have said they are not protesting, claiming that they had vowed to support the government of Biodun Oyebanji and the Federal Government, led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for their efforts at ameliorating the sufferings of Nigerians.

However, there was heavy security at strategic positions around the state to avoid a breakdown of law and order.