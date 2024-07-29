Hunger protest: Plateau traders hire vigilantes, hunters to guard shops, warehouses

Traders and warehouse owners in Jos, the Plateau state capital, have engaged the services of vigilantes, neighborhood watch groups and other local security outfits to…

Traders and warehouse owners in Jos, the Plateau state capital, have engaged the services of vigilantes, neighborhood watch groups and other local security outfits to protect their shops and business centre in the area.

The traders hired members of local security groups amid fears of hoodlums looting their goods during the nationwide protest scheduled for August 1–10.

Alhaji Jamilu Kabiru, Chairman of Kasuwan Dare, a section of Yankwalli Market, told Daily Trust that the engagement of the vigilantes and hunters followed rumours that hoodlums might invade the market during the protest.

“We have strengthened security in the market. We already have people providing security, but we have mobilized more to ensure adequate security. We arrived at the market today (Monday) at about 6:00 a.m. to put things in order. We have deployed them to strategic areas of the market.

“This effort will also give people confidence to engage in their businesses. Some traders had decided not to come to the market, but with the level of security, they are now transacting their businesses. The Commissioner of Police has also promised to provide security throughout the state, including the market,” the chairman said.

Daily Trust reports that the state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Olugbemiga, held an emergency meeting with traders at the command headquarters to discuss how to protect lives and property during and after the protest.