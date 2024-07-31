Hunger protest: Over 25,000 security operatives deployed in Kaduna

Over 25,000 police operatives and other security personnel have been deployed in strategic flashpoints to ensure strict compliance with public order during the nationwide protest…

Over 25,000 police operatives and other security personnel have been deployed in strategic flashpoints to ensure strict compliance with public order during the nationwide protest in Kaduna State.

Daily Trust observed that on Wednesday, the Kaduna State Police Command in synergy with the armed forces and other security agencies, launched a confidence-building show of force operation across the metropolis.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan.

He stated that the aim of the operation was to deter individuals with malicious intent from engaging in any form of violence during the upcoming protest.

He further explained that the operation was designed to serve as a clear warning to those who may seek to use the protest to destabilize the state.

According to him, it also aims to showcase the capabilities and readiness of the security agencies to maintain peace and order.

He said, “The primary objective of this show of force is to deter individuals with malicious intent from engaging in any form of violence during the upcoming protest. Effective deployment of over 25,000 police personnel, armed forces, and other security personnel has been made to strategic flashpoints to ensure strict compliance with public order.

“As previously announced, the police will not deny citizens their constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and protest. The Kaduna State Police Command reiterates that the protest should be peaceful.

“The operation saw the active participation of several high-ranking officers, including the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, the Garrison Commander 1 Division Kaduna, the Air Officer Commanding 453 Base Service Group Kaduna, the Commander of Civil Defense, the Commander of KADVS, as well as all ACPOLs and DPOs.”