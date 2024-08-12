Hunger protest: Nigeria needs total overhaul – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima said Nigeria needs a total and complete overhaul after the nationwide hunger protests. He said the country had allowed many problems…

Vice President Kashim Shettima said Nigeria needs a total and complete overhaul after the nationwide hunger protests.

He said the country had allowed many problems to accumulate which has led to the destruction of lives and properties.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of disadvantaged pupils of Hau’wa Memorial School (HMS), owned by AMA Foundation, the vice president said, “For too long we have tolerated poverty, corruption, poor leadership and we can see the result, a generation that has come up that has no respect for God, for the law of the land, for the leadership and our values.”

Shettima was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmad.

He then assured that the federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will make Nigeria work so that future generations will benefit just like past generations benefited from the legacies of the Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

He also urged parents to be more involved in the lives and upbringing of their children saying, “No matter what, there is no justification for stealing or looting someone else’s property.”

He added, “We have to work hard for this country and we have to believe that Nigeria can be fixed because if you do not believe the country can be fixed, then there is nowhere else to go. We have to begin to rebuild the country by showing our children that they can work the way Sardauna and his team worked so that people like me could go to school almost free and we can become something.

“If the politics we are running are not conducive, change it, if the system we are operating is not producing good leadership, peace and security, change it.”

Prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, noted that the protest is a wake-up call on leaders on the need to assist the society to curtail lawlessness.