Hunger Protest: Group reveals take-off points in Ogun, asks Gov to provide buses

The Take It Back Movement (TIB) has announced designated take-off locations across Ogun State for the #EndBadGovernance protest, which begins on Thursday, August 1.

According to the group, the convergence points for participating citizens of the protest include MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, the state capital; Sango Underbridge in Sango-Ota; Sagamu-Ore under-bridge in Ijebu-Ode; Akarigbo Palace Bus Stop in Sagamu and all tertiary institutions’ campus gates in the state.

The State Coordinator of the group, Festus Akanbi Afofun, announced this in an open letter to the state government, demanding full protection of all the protesters in the state from August 1 to 10.

He alleged that there were plots to mobilise thugs and non-state actors in the state to attack #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protesters and to disrupt the protests across the state.

The coordinator, however, called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to provide adequate security and buses for the protesters, failure which he said “may lead to unpredictable actions from the angry and hungry citizens.”

The letter read, “I wish to inform you that, as it is the duty of your administration to secure the rights, lives, and properties of Ogun citizens, you must take responsibility for ensuring the safety of protesters at several convergence points across the state.

“Mr. Governor, I urge you to use your good offices to provide adequate security for the protesting citizens and offer them every necessary support.

“This includes providing buses to transport them to convergence points as early as 6 a.m. and returning protesters to their designated areas at 6 p.m. every night between August 1st and 10th, 2024.

“I am aware of alleged plans to mobilize thugs and non-state actors to disrupt the protests across Ogun State.

“I implore you to instruct all road/transport union leaders from ROMO, RTEAN, NURTW, ACOMMORAN, to UTQEAN to refrain from attacking any of the protesters, as they have been threatening.

“Please direct the Director of State Security Service, Ogun State, Mrs. Folasade Adekayaoja, and CP Abiodun Alamutu (Commissioner of Police, Ogun State) to provide adequate security for the protesters and attend the protest venues with crowd-controlling kits, as the venues will witness a large number of hungry and angry citizens displaying their displeasure towards the government.

“Your failure to provide adequate security and buses for the protesters may lead to unpredictable actions from the angry and hungry citizens.

“Lastly, be informed that there will be rallies and processions throughout the #EndBadGovernance actions, with the protesters’ demands clearly stated.

“I urge you to attend to these demands and order the security agencies to secure the protesters across Ogun State.”

On Sunday, Abiodun asked youths not to take part in the protest, which he alleged was bankrolled by “frustrated politicians.”

Abiodun spoke during the postgraduate convocation ceremony of Babcock University, Ilishan, Ikenne Local Government Area.

He maintained that past protests had not yielded meaningful results and had instead led to losses in productivity, lives, and property.

The governor acknowledged the current economic challenges, including inflation, but emphasized that these issues were global and not unique to Nigeria.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this administration has initiated a lot of interventions to cushion the effect of inflation. Recently, we’ve heard the announcement of the minimum wage. We’ve had a lot of empowerment. Student loans are being put in place. Agric and fertilizer inputs are being given to our farmers. They have provided Food items as palliatives and subsidised prices, amongst others.

“This current wave of inflation is biting everywhere. It is in the UK, US, Ghana, and Egypt. So, it is not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

“Which investor will be attracted to a nation that is under siege by protesters? Please, do not allow yourselves to be used by a so-called leaderless movement, sponsored by frustrated politicians who tried in the past and lost. We do not need protests. We must not gamble with our anarchy. Please Let us have a dialogue,” he said.