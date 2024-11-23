Hunger, economic hardship killing Nigerians, NANS tells Tinubu 

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently address hunger and economic hardship in Nigeria, saying citizens are dying.

NANS made the call on Saturday in a statement signed by the Clerk of the Senate, NANS headquarters, Abdulyekinn Odunayo.

According to Odunayo, Nigerians have been subjected to unwarranted impoverishment and hunger since President Tinubu assumed office, urging him to espouse a policy capable of revamping the economy of Nigeria.

He noted that fuel subsidy removal and floating of the country’s currency done simultaneously by the Tinubu-led government have further sunk Nigeria into the economic abyss, heightened hunger and raised the cost of living of millions of Nigerians.

Odunyo pointed out that many Nigerians had hoped that the economic mess created by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari would be cleared by the incumbent administration, but the country had only witnessed skyrocketing increase in prices of food and other essential commodities.

He observed further that students in the country had not been spared of the present precarious economic situation as many could no longer continue their education pursuit.

“There is an urgent need by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to put measures in place to arrest hunger, poverty, impoverishment going on in the country. Nigerians are seriously groaning under the heavy burden of the present parlous economic situation. The nation has not had it this bad.

“The dual swords of Damocles of fuel subsidy removal and float of naira have stabbed Nigerians at their hearts. Many families can no longer feed even once in a day, let alone three times a day. Free falls of our currency against the dollars and other international currencies have capped the sufferings of Nigerians.

“As representatives of the Nigerian students, we are making a passionate call on the president to tailor and rev up his economic policies to provide short term, medium term and long term reliefs for Nigerians. Things need to improve as many Nigerians are finding it difficult to survive,” the statement read.