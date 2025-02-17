Humbert secures back-to-back titles in Marseille

France’s Ugo Humbert successfully defended his Marseille ATP title on Sunday, securing a seventh career crown with a straight-sets defeat of Hamad Medjedovic in the final.

The second seed came through 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 against his 96th-ranked opponent to extend his record on indoor hard courts in his own country to 18-1.

“I didn’t know him well and he was very, very good,” said 26-year-old Humbert of his opponent on Sunday.

“I am very happy to retain my title here. I am very proud too, because I was a little nervous at the start of the tournament. It means a lot to win in France.”