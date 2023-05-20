Humanitarian worker who spent 4 years in ISWAP den finally rescued

Grace Taku, a member of staff of International non-governmental organization, Action Against Hunger, who was abducted nearly four years ago, has been rescued. Daily Trust…

Daily Trust gathered that she was rescued during a military operation in Borno State.

According to a security source, she was not in a right frame of mind when found as she had been traumatised due to her long stay in the captivity.

The source added that she had been taken to the Nigerian Army 7 Division Hospital in Maimalari. Borno, for treatment

“I can confirm to you that Grace Taku is currently in our health facility receiving treatment. We rescued her about a week ago during clearance of one the stronghold of ISWAP,” the security source said.

Another official of Action Against Hunger confirmed to Daily Trust that Taku is now free and safe in Maiduguri.

She further said they had visited her in military facility.

“We have seen her; we are happy to see her returning after three years and ten months in the captivity. I wept profusely after we left the place. God is able!

“We were told that she was rescued on Saturday by the military. May God bless the troops of Operation Hadin Kai.”

Daily Trust had reported how she was declared a slave and married off to an ISWAP fighter after failed negotiations around 2021.

Taku alongside five other staff of Action Against Hunger were abducted on July 18, 2019, in Damasak, Borno.

Four others were said to have been killed because the Nigerian government failed to accede to the terrorists’ requests.

The only woman alive in the team abducted in Damasak, now runs the risk of being killed, according to a source.