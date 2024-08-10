Humanitarian worker gunned down in Benue 

A humanitarian worker and Executive Director of Concerned Youth Development Initiative (CYDI), Chris Terfa, has been reportedly killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen near Logo 1…

The deceased was said to have been gunned down Friday evening by the assailants who allegedly traced him to his office within the Logo 1 vicinity in Makurdi.