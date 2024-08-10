✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Humanitarian worker gunned down in Benue 

A humanitarian worker and Executive Director of Concerned Youth Development Initiative (CYDI), Chris Terfa, has been reportedly killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen near Logo 1…

img 20240810 wa0050
img 20240810 wa0050
    By Hope Abah
A humanitarian worker and Executive Director of Concerned Youth Development Initiative (CYDI), Chris Terfa, has been reportedly killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen near Logo 1 axis  in Makurdi metropolis, Benue State.
The deceased was said to have been gunned down Friday evening by the assailants who allegedly traced him to his office within the Logo 1 vicinity in Makurdi.
Terfa’s killers also reportedly shot at the security man on duty while trying to gain access into the office premises.
The assassins reportedly covered the deceased’s mouth with a pillow before shooting him.
Witnesses said that Terfa was rushed to the hospital after the gunmen fled but was confirmed dead on arrival.
His corpse was said to have been deposited at the morgue of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, had yet to confirm the incident as her telephone line was not reachable
Our correspondent learnt that one suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories