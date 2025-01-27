Human trafficking: Hisbah rescues 16 underage victims in Kano

Hisbah operatives in Kano have successfully rescued 16 trafficked girls at a motor park in the state.

The victims, all underage girls were rescued at the luxury bus station, Unguwa Uku.

Speaking after the operation, the Deputy Commandant, Hisbah, Mujahid Aminuddeen Abubakar said, “Our men at the motor park were able to confiscate some persons with underage female children about to be trafficked to Lagos, from there to Benin Republic and to Ghana.

SPONSOR AD

“What they do, is from Ghana they will procure fake passports for them and disperse them into other Arab countries.

“All the children are underage and all females and they don’t even know what is happening. From here, some of them will die, some will be sold, some will be subjected to prostitution, some will be made slaves and it’s all against the law.

“Unfortunately, they are all Hausa, nine from Kano, four from Katsina, two from Jigawa, one from Borno; about 16 of them.”

He, therefore, called on parents to be more vigilant and shun the temptation of acquiring wealth by all means by allowing their children to risk their lives for trafficking.

“Parents must watch over them and be more vigilant; there is nothing good about it, it’s an act of slavery these girls are being subjected to when taken outside,” he said.