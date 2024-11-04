✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News | Top Story

Human Rights Radio goes off air in protest of detained minors

whatsapp image 2024 11 04 at 9.23.24 am
    By Adam Umar

Abuja-based Human Rights Radio has gone off air to protest the arrest of minors during the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Ahmed Isah, owner of the station, announced this  while featuring on the Berekete family, a breakfast programme.

Isah, who used to anchor the radio program every week day, was not in the studio in the morning, due to what he described as a shock he experienced since the condition of the children became known after they were arraigned on Friday.

He called in through the phone around 8 20 am in the live program, where he expressed his anger about the development, and ordered the station to be shut down immediately.

He said the radio station would remain shut till Tuesday when there would be  further discussion on the topic, before going off again, till Wednesday when the listeners views on the matter through phone calls, would be entertained.

The Tinubu administration has been under pressure since images of the minors went viral last week.

