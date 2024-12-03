Human rights lawyer arrested for ‘defaming’ Tony Elumelu

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, for allegedly defaming the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa Group, Tony Elumelu.

The lawyer was allegedly picked up from his residence in Lagos and whisked to Ado, the Ekiti State capital where he is currently being questioned.

Farotimi’s arrest was first revealed by the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, in a post on his X handle on Tuesday.

SPONSOR AD

Sowore disclosed that Elumelu filed a petition accusing Farotimi of defamation.

Sowore called for the lawyer’s immediate release, emphasising that the police should not be used to settle personal disputes.

“It pertinent that the Nigerian police are notified that the institution cannot continue to be used to settle personal scores, and we, the citizens of Nigeria, would no longer tolerate such a situation.

“Therefore, the police at Zone 2 in Lagos are advised to release Barrister Dele Farotimi immediately,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Abutu Sunday who confirmed the arrest on the phone, said the activist was arrested based on a petition against him.

The PPRO said the suspect had been invited by the police but refused to honour police invitation.

“The suspect was arrested for defamation and cyber bullying. He was invited but refused to honour the invitation that was why we went to Lagos to arrest him,” he said.