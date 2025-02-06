HPV Testing: A Key to Empowering Women and Enhancing Economies – health Expert

Health experts have re-echoed the need for women to carry out frequent Human Papillomavirus (HPV) test, insisting that cervical cancer is a major killer of women in Sub-Saharan Africa.

HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection that usually shows no symptoms and goes away by itself but can cause serious illness.

HPV is responsible for: almost all cases of genital warts and cervical cancer. 90% of anal cancers.

Experts say the awareness campaign serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of this preventable disease on women in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Despite being preventable, cervical cancer remains a leading cause of death among women in the region.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has set ambitious targets to change this narrative. By 2030, the WHO aims to achieve:- 90% of girls vaccinated against HPV. 70% of women screened by age 35 and 45. 90% of women with cervical disease receiving treatment

According to Dr. Allan Pamba, Executive Vice President, Diagnostics, Africa at Roche Diagnostics, investing in HPV screening is crucial for both moral and economic reasons.

“When a primary caregiver falls victim to cervical cancer, the entire family system collapses, having a ripple effect on local economies,” he said.

“Women are the backbone of African families and economies, comprising 50% of the agricultural sector labor force, powering over 50% of SMEs, and supporting families.

“However, they face disproportionate health risks, including cervical cancer caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

“Traditional pap smear testing has limitations, including low sensitivity and the need for frequent testing. In contrast, HPV-DNA testing with self-collection kits offers a game-changing alternative.”

Dr. Pamba emphasized that governments, policymakers, and healthcare providers must join forces to prioritize diagnostics and drive equitable access to HPV testing and treatment.