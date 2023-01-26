NIGERIA DAILY: How Your Choice Of Legislators Can Make Or Mar The Dream Of Your Choice President

Download here 29 days from now, Nigerians would go to polls, to vote for not just for their choice of presidents…

29 days from now, Nigerians would go to polls, to vote for not just for their choice of presidents but for their choice of senators who would represent them and members of house of representatives.

How many Nigerians know who would be representing them at the senatorial and house of representative level?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we look at the importance of voting for the right senators and members of the house of representatives.