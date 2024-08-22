How we’ll determine allocations of 2025 budget – Presidency

The Federal Government will allocate funds in the 2025 budget based on needs assessment and the prioritization of essential projects and agencies, Chief of Staff…

The Federal Government will allocate funds in the 2025 budget based on needs assessment and the prioritization of essential projects and agencies, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said.

He said this while addressing journalists after a one-day fact-finding tour of government agencies under the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

He stated that the limited resources available make it imperative to prioritize, explaining that funds allocated to agencies will be based on actual requirements and needs.

The Chief of Staff said, ‘In any country in the world, resources are limited. For us it is about prioritizing. Where are we so far? What have the agencies done? How have they measured up to their mandates and how important are their mandates in terms of the vision of this administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda?

”A lot of agencies are not properly funded. Do we merge some of these agencies, do we scrap some? I’m not talking about the State House agencies. In 2025, we are not going to budget in a vacuum. We will budget based on needs assessment.”

Earlier, in separate interactions with Heads and staff of the agencies, the Chief of Staff pledged that the Presidency would ensure better welfare and working conditions of staff within the agencies under the supervision of the State House.

He urged the staff of these agencies to embrace innovation, excellence, and professionalism, while supporting their Chief Executives to succeed.

Gbajabiamila also extolled the importance of transparency in the procurement process, which he said is critical to upholding the administration’s commitment to good governance and accountability.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Sen. Ibrahim Hadeija, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Olufunso Adebiyi, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Administration and Operations (Office of the Chief of Staff), Mrs Oyinade Nathan-Marsh.