How we will achieve 2m jobs in creative sector – FG

The Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy has highlighted four key components driving its 2-million job projection in the creative industry.

The 2-million job target is being facilitated with partnerships of the private sector with several Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to effectively drive this job component.

The minister, Hannatu Musawa, in an interview with our correspondent said, “These 2 million job deliverables will be delivered through strategic investments, partnerships and fiscal incentives.”

She disclosed that the job strategy will also explore synergies with the Nigerian commitment under the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement-(AfCTA) and broader economic expansion.

The minister added that the two million job opportunities will create more investments in the creative industry value chain of Africa and expand opportunities of $3.4 billion African market share.

She said the job creation strategy encompasses vital pillars for development, including infrastructure enhancement, investments in human capital, formalising the informal sector, exploitation of economic pivots and effective monetisation of cultural assets.