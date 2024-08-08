How we deployed farming to resolve encroachment crisis – Kwara Poly Reactor

Kwara State Polytechnic, on Thursday, disclosed how it deployed commercial farming to reduce the challenge of land encroachment plaguing the institution. Daily Trust reports that…

Kwara State Polytechnic, on Thursday, disclosed how it deployed commercial farming to reduce the challenge of land encroachment plaguing the institution.

Daily Trust reports that the rector, Engr (Dr.) Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, has been at loggerheads over the issue with the locals in the community where the institution is cited.

Addressing journalists during a tour of the farm to harvest its first produce, the rector said the initiative has turned the challenge to a blessing.

According to him, “With our efforts and support of the Ministry of Tertiary Institutions, we have been able to reduce the level of encroachment through the initiative of commercial farming.

“We started by cultivating 20 hectares, 10 each for the two phases of the farm project with Cassava and Maize when harvested later in the year. We will also plant Soya beans towards the end of the rainy season as advised.

“Next rainy season, the management is planning to cultivate another 20 hectares and we are considering giving an opportunity to members of the public interested in leasing a space for farming”, he said.

Engr Mohammed said “the management will forward whatever modality we agreed on to the Executive Governor who has been encouraging us on this initiative through our supervising Ministry.

In her remark, commissioner of Tertiary Institutions, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, who was represented by a Director in the Ministry Hajia Rodia Yahaya, described the initiative as a result of foresightedness.

“This would surely go a long way in helping solve the crisis of food shortage in the state and beyond.”

The farm manager and Director of the Institute of Technology, Engr Mrs. Ruth Modupe Bayero, thanked the management for the support in overcoming the challenges faced by her committee.

She said they have realised 25 metric tonnes of maize and are targeting 180 metric tonnes of cassava.