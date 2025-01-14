How verification exercise exposed over 2,000 ghost workers in Akwa Ibom – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Akwa Ibom State chapter, says the physical verification exercise of Civil Servants led to the discovery of over 2,000 ghost workers.

Secretary of the NLC in the State, Comrade Alpha Marshall made the disclosure on Tuesday, during an interview on XL106.9FM’s Super Breakfast Show, “The Talk” in Uyo.

He commended Governor Umo Eno for the initiative, saying the move has laid a very solid foundation for the civil service/

SPONSOR AD

According to Comrade Marshall, a little over 51, 700 Civil servants have so far been verified against the 55,120 workers that were available on record before the verification exercise.

Speaking further, the NLC Secretary who reiterated that the verification process was seamless and transparent, said the report of the exercise is ready for submission to the Governor.

On Civil servants yet to be verified, the NLC Secretary who disclosed that plans are underway to reschedule a verification exercise for workers whose issues bothered on mismatched details on National Identification Number, NIN, maintained that the rescheduled exercise will not stop the committee from submitting the report to the Governor.

Recall that in his avowed commitment to the welfare of civil servants in the State, the governor had promised to pay the N80,000 minimum wage to all public workers immediately after completion of physical verification exercise, with effect from November last year.