How vaccine hesitancy leads to imprisonment – Experts

Medical experts have warned parents and guardians to desist from vaccine hesitancy or risk getting imprisoned or paying fines.

The doctors bemoaned the spate of vaccine hesitancy due to misinformation, disinformation and spread of myths, especially on social media.

The doctors spoke on the theme: “Vaccines: The Facts and the Myths”, during the scientific conference of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State branch , held at the NMA House, Agodi, Ibadan.

They said that the myths that vaccines had adverse effects were fallacious, stressing that vaccines were effective, preventive, useful and beneficial.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, Dr Adeola Fowotade, reader and clinical virologist, University of Ibadan, underscored the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing diseases.

She said, “Nigeria is a country that is plagued with infectious diseases. Good enough, some of these diseases are preventable by vaccination, and the vaccines that are available are not for children alone, but also for adults. We have observed that people are showing apathy to the vaccines.

“Even adults do not want their children to get vaccinated, and for adult vaccines, there is a low turnout of those taking the vaccines. The reason that is driving vaccine hesitancy is that there are a lot of myths associated with the vaccines.”

In his submission, the Dean-elect of the Faculty of Public Health, University of Ibadan, Prof Magbagbeola Dairo, said that refusal to present children for vaccination attracted fines and imprisonment, according to the Child Rights Law in Oyo State and the Child Rights Act in Nigeria.

Prof. Dairo said, “The Child Rights Law in Oyo State and Child Rights Act in Nigeria have already stipulated that parents, guardians and those who have custody of children under two years have the responsibility to ensure full vaccination of those, and those who fail to do so are liable to imprisonment or fine.

“So, we should not run afoul of the law. It is mandatory for us to vaccinate our children. For those who are older, I am advocating that there should be a vaccination policy for access to government-provided benefits such as the national immunisation, driver’s licence and entrance into higher institutions. Vaccination cards should be provided.

“It is to help the physician to know the strategies to be adopted in convincing the people to take advantage of vaccination. To show the advantages of vaccination. We must educate the healthcare providers.”

In his contribution, NMA’s acting Chairman in Oyo State, Dr Happy Adedapo, lamented the issue of some health practitioners’ stance against vaccination.

Adedapo said, “The number of health practitioners going against the use of vaccines is alarming. We are aware of the good thing vaccines have done. How vaccines have saved lives. Before vaccines, the number of deaths that were being recorded and the extent of child mortality as at that time were high.

“With the advent of vaccines, some of these deadly diseases were put to the background. What is happening now is alarming. With the advent of social media, a lot of people who do not have medical knowledge, who pick half information on social media, are now coming to the forefront to cast aspersions on the use of vaccines.

“It is getting disturbing because even health workers are joining in the bandwagon. This is what informed the choice of our theme today, because we want to re-educate our people. Vaccines are safe. The fear people are expressing is misplaced. We want people to embrace vaccination. Vaccines are good for health.”