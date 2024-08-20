How undergraduate lured with N15,000 to act as girlfriend was killed in Kwara

Mojisola Awesu, a student of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, has been found dead. The 21-year-old who had been declared missing since August…

Mojisola Awesu, a student of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, has been found dead.

The 21-year-old who had been declared missing since August 9, 2024, was found lifeless at a refuse site in the Aleniboro area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The state police command confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

Providing details, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, Kwara Police Public Relations Officer, explained that the deceased received a phone call from one Miss Timileyin on August 9, 2024, about an event organised by students of Summit University, Offa, and Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin.

“She (Timileyin) had introduced the deceased to one Mr. Adebayo Happiness, a student of Summit University, who allegedly invited her to the night party under the pretence of having her act as his girlfriend for a fee of N15,000.00.

“However, the late Mojisola had informed her roommate, one Miss Blessing O, that she felt uncomfortable in the hotel she was lodged in by Adebayo Happiness and noted that there was no party at the said location.

“Shortly after this communication her phone was switched off and all subsequent efforts by Miss Blessing to reach her were unsuccessful”, Ejire-Adeyemi said.

She said suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing, adding that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation.

Daily Trust reports that Mojisola’s death has sparked reactions on social media with her colleagues calling for Justice and tagging celebrities and personalities to fight her cause.