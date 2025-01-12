How Uber drivers were murdered in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested seven suspects for allegedly killing two uber drivers in the Lekki and Ajah areas of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olarenwaju Ishola, confirmed this on Saturday while briefing newsmen on the recent achievements recorded by the command.

He said that the police arrested a four-gang and a three-gang syndicate for allegedly killing two drivers in separate incidents.

SPONSOR AD

Ishola said that the police apprehended a four-gang syndicate: Emeka Akwara, 19; David Segun, 21; Samuel Ariori, 21; and Lukman Ariori, 19, who murdered a Uber driver.

“On Jan. 9, the suspects ordered for an Uber at Chevron in the Lekki area – en-route Obalende. On getting to Obalende in a lonely area, they robbed and killed the driver by stabbing him multiple times in the neck, unfortunately they were unable to snatch the vehicle.

“With the intervention of good Samaritan and passerby, two suspects were immediately apprehended and handed over to police and further investigation led to the arrest of other two fleeing suspects.

“The deceased corpse was deposited in the Morgue at Mainland Hospital Yaba and a Toyota Camry Big Daddy. AGL 650 HN and Knives were recovered from them, ” he said.

According to him, investigation is ongoing.

In the same vein, CP Ishola said that on Sept. 12. another three-man syndicate: Edmond Julius, 34; Abdullahi Umar, 32; and Saturday Oke, 40, was arrested for killing another Uber driver, Oluwaseyi Fowler.

“Arrested suspects confessed that they kidnapped the driver at Ajah area of Lagos, murdered and robbed him of his Toyota camry.

“They sold the robbed Toyota camry car to their criminal receiver. They led the police to recover the decomposed body of the deceased and said Toyota Camry, ” he said.

According to the police boss, the suspects have been charged to court.

He advised drivers involved in uber, taxify, Lag ride and others to be wary of their passengers.

“If possible do not carry more than one passenger at a time and insist such a fellow is searched and make him sit at the front with you.

“This is just the third of its kind reported or detected in three months. We don’t know how many that have happened, ” he said.

According to him, the command is going to summon all drivers in such activities to give them some security tips for precautionary measures. (NAN)