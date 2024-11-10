‘How Uba Sani Revived Sports In Kaduna’

Governor Uba Sani has reconfigured the Ministry of Sports Development and increased funding for sporting activities, which have translated to Kaduna State’s improved rating in the sporting arena.

The Commissioner of Sports Development, Professor Benjamin Gugong who made this known to newsmen at the weekend, was clarifying Kaduna State’s stellar performance at the recent National Youth Under-15 Games which held at Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Prof Gugong disclosed that Kaduna State bagged 12 medals, including five gold medals, four silver medals and three bronze medals, making it the subnational with the highest laurels in the North West zone.

‘’Kaduna State came first in the North West, second in the North and 11th in the entire country. This is the best outing that the state has made in the National Under-15 Games. And with the support that Governor Uba Sani has been giving the Ministry of Sports Development since he assumed office, our athletes will better this record in coming competitions,’’ he assured.

The commissioner said that before the 8th edition of the U-15 Youth Games, Kaduna State athletes were never put in a camp and giving rigorous training but Governor Uba Sani ‘’approved funds which enabled us to camp our athletes for one whole week.’’

‘’Before then, Kaduna State hosted the North West at the zonal elimination series in preparation for the National Youth Games. We bore the financial burden and won all the Team sports,’’ he said.

According to Prof Gugong, Governor Uba Sani has been encouraging sports development in Kaduna State by returning ‘’some of our sporting facilities to the ministry.’’

He said that Kaduna Township Stadium, Zaria and Kafanchan Township Stadiums have been returned to the Ministry of Sports Development, from the abolished Metropolitan and Municipal Authorities.

The commissioner disclosed that the Governor wants to create a conducive environment ‘’where scouts will come to Kaduna State and sign lucrative contracts with our athletes.’’