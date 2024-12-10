How Uba Sani Is Automating Civil Service –Commissioner

Kaduna State Government will ultimately digitalise all its operations, as part of its overall automation plan in the near future, the Commissioner of Business Innovation and Technology, Mrs Patience Fakai has promised.

Mrs Fakai who spoke to journalists on Tuesday, commended Governor Uba Sani for putting Information and Communication Technology on the front burner of Kaduna State civil service.

She disclosed that “over 70% of government services in Kaduna State are now automated under the Uba Sani administration, thereby improving efficiency and accessibility.’’

The commissioner further disclosed that Kaduna State won an award as the second runner up on ICT Human Capital Development at the 12th National Council on Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy which held at Makurdi last week.

According to her, Kaduna State showcased its efforts towards improving ICT literacy and e-governance, fostering tech entrepreneurship and building a resilient digital infrastructure.

The commissioner said that Kaduna State operates an e-governance with a ‘’seamless integration of e-government solutions for state and local governments ensures efficient service delivery at all levels.’’

“The stateʼs official website, www.kdsg.gov.ng, is up-to-date, functional, and serves as a central hub for public information,’’ she said, adding that “all government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies now operate standardized websites capable of handling online services and transactions.’’

Mrs Fakai further said that there is a robust intranet system supports internal communication and collaboration, including the KADGIS portal and e-government applications.