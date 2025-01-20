How Turji abandoned his son, combatants during intense firepower – Military

The Defence Headquarters on Monday revealed how its operation led to the killing of bandits’ kingpin Bello Turji’s son and scores of other terrorists loyal to him.

Turji, operating in mostly North Western states in Nigeria, has been terrorising the region for years. His attacks have led to the killings of many villagers and abduction of hundreds of thousands of others.

The Defence Headquarters has since declared him wanted, a move Turji taunted, challenging the military to confront him at his hideout.

SPONSOR AD

But in a recent operation launched under “Operation Fansan Yamma”, conducted along Shinkafi, Kagara, Fakai, Moriki, Maiwa and Chindo axis, the military reportedly killed Turji’s son, scores of other terrorists and destroyed their logistic base.

The military, while commenting on the operation, labelled Turji as coward for abandoning his son and other terrorists on the battle field.

In a statement, the outgoing Director of Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said Turji’s son was killed at one of the hideouts of the terrorists at Fakai high ground.

He said, “On January 17, 2025, a coordinated operation between troops of Operation Fansan Yamma as well as the air component conducted clearance operations along the Shinkafi, Kagara, Fakai, Moriki, Maiwa and Chindo axis. The operations killed scores of terrorists, including notorious terrorist leader Bello TURJI’s son, on Fakai high ground, where the terrorists were hiding.

“The intensity of troops’ firepower resulted in high terrorist casualties and their logistics hub destroyed. The operations also resulted in the rescue of several kidnapped hostages held captive by Bello Turji. The terrorist leader, Bello Turji, in a gross cowardly act, escaped, abandoning his son and combatants.”

He added that the troops, in a separate operation, have also neutralised three terrorists and arrested three suspected “accomplices” at a camp in Zango-Kagara forest belonging to Idi Mallam, another terrorists’ kingpin.

“Meanwhile, in a related development, troops also destroyed another terrorist kingpin camp known as Idi Mallam along Zango Kagara Forest. During the encounter, troops neutralised 3 terrorists and arrested 3 suspected collaborators.

“Furthermore, troops recovered two machine guns, one AK47 rifle with a magazine containing 11 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition. Additionally, 61 rustled cattle and 44 sheep were rescued, among other sundry items.

“Troops are sustaining the onslaught against the terrorist. Overall, troops continue to demonstrate commitment to the safety and protection of all citizens nationwide.”