How Trump’s order triggered major disruption in Bauchi

Suspension of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on the order of President Donald Trump has affected family planning programme in Bauchi State.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Board, stated that the suspension activities has impacted the distribution of family planning commodities.

He explained that this suspension led to challenges in ensuring a steady supply of family planning commodities to health facilities across the state.

He made the remarks during an advocacy visit by members of the Civil Society Organisation, Journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD), on Thursday in Bauchi.

Mohammed explained that USAID was responsible for the last-mile distribution of family planning commodities to primary health care facilities across the state.

“However, with the suspension of their activities, these facilities are now facing stockouts, in spite of the increasing demand for family planning services at the community level,” he added.

He further revealed that the board was holding meetings to ensure that family planning commodities reached all health facilities and that there was no diversion of supplies.

Expressing regret over the suspension of USAID’s activities, Mohammed emphasized the negative impact on family planning services in the state.

He also mentioned that the Bauchi State government had allocated 50 million Naira as counterpart funding for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to supply family planning commodities.

Mohammed also commended the Journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD) for their ongoing efforts in advocating for family planning, immunisation, and other maternal, newborn, and child health services.

Speaking on behalf of J4PD, Mr Bashir Hassan, Knowledge and Communication Specialist, assured that the organisation would continue to support the agency in raising awareness among the public.

He emphasised that increasing the uptake of healthcare services would contribute to the state’s economic development.(NAN)