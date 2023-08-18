How to tackle procurement related corruption in MDAs – Institute

The federal government has been urged to engage certified professionals in its bid to tackle the high incidence of procurement related corruption in ministries, departments…

The federal government has been urged to engage certified professionals in its bid to tackle the high incidence of procurement related corruption in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The Registrar/CEO of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing And Supply Management Of Nigeria (CIPSMN), Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, who disclosed this in Lagos, noted that the government must discourage the habit of heads of MDAs assigning non-professionals to handle their procurement departments while redeploying certified procurement officials to other roles.

While noting that effective development anchored on good governance, accountability and transparency in public sector has remained a mirage in the country, he opined that no meaningful intervention can rescue Nigeria, from various economic problems, other than adopting effective spend management principles through procurement and supply chain management profession anchored on sustainable policy decisions in line with set rules and procedures.

“That Certified Procurement Professionals should be allowed to practice their profession in line with the CIPSMN establishment Act 21 of 2007 as it will drastically reduce the high incidence of procurement related corruption currently recorded across ministries, departments and agencies due largely to the overbearing attitude of the Bureau of Public Procurement demonstrated through sub-standard training conducted by it,” he said.

While calling on the government to halt the attitudes of non-professionals fighting to occupy procurement and supply chain management seat in government establishments, he tasked President Bola Tinubu to appoint a certified procurement professional qualified by examination conducted by the institute and through a competitive selection process, as the Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...