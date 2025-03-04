how to practise healthy ramadan fast — experts

Ramadan fast is a spiritual obligation for Muslims to abstain from all food and drinks from dawn to sunset for 29/30 days.

Medical experts say fasting has health benefits. They advise people observing the Ramadan fast to adopt some health practices during the period.

A consultant family physician at the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, Dr Nuhu Ardo Kumo, said all those observing Ramadan fast should endeavour not to miss their ‘Sahur ‘ which is eaten during pre-dawn period.

According to him, it is very much encouraged so that they can keep fit.

He added that doing so provides energy and helps prevent dehydration.

He said, “The Sahur should contain much of carbohydrates because of the energy that is required. Protein, milk and a lot of water should be taken during that period.

“Secondly they should stay hydrated, and one thing that keeps one hydrated is taking a lot of water during the hours of none fasting, especially after the breakage of the fast and also during the Sahur.

“It is expected one would take a lot of water, lots of vegetables and fruits like watermelon, cucumber and oranges which helps to keep one hydrated.”

Dr Kumo also advised people observing Ramadan fast to avoid caffeinated drinks and sugary drinks because they make one dehydrated easily.

He also advised physical activities, like walks carried out early in the morning when the sun is not too hot or in the evening.

“So that they do not become dehydrated and they are also encouraged to carry out other lighter exercises”, he said.

He stated that, “However, those whose working schedules involve working under the sun, should at least take regular breaks, they shouldn’t continuously be under the sun to avoid dehydration.”

Dr Kumo further explained that everyone observing fasting is encouraged to wear light colours and loose fitting clothes that are made of natural fibers, to avoid sweating too much and loss of water in the body.

While advising they should avoid dark coloured clothes, he also advised them to

be taking lots of showers.

Dr Kumo said, “If water is available, fasting faithful are encouraged to take a lot of showers that would help them in maintaining good hydration.

“Lastly, if fasting becomes extremely challenging, especially due to health problems or extreme weather conditions, it has been enshrined in the Islamic rites or law that one is expected to break the fast and pay off when one is healthy or when the weather is favorable .”

The medical expert also noted that individuals observing fasting should avoid staying under the sun for too long and engaging in rigorous activities that would make one get tired easily or become dehydrated.

He further advised that they should avoid heat production units, especially those working in industries and other areas that deal with a lot of heat.

“Affected staff should be encouraged to advocate for change of working conditions during the period from their employers.

“Faithful observing fasting should avoid smokers of cigarettes and other areas that emit a lot of smoke,” he advised.

Dr Kumo added that older people above 65 years old are only encouraged to fast if they can, “If they cannot, the Sharia has given them the option of feeding the needy.”

A medical doctor at the Bauchi Specialist Hospital, Dr Suleiman Auwal said the health benefits of fasting include weight loss, decreased risk of metabolic diseases such as diabetes mellitus, significant benefits to cancer patients and improving overall fitness.

He said others are: it protects the fasting person from obesity, boosting cognitive performance, decreased risk of chronic illness and boosting immunity.

Dr Auwal said breastfeeding mothers are medically advised not to fast because, during breastfeeding, the metabolic demands of the mother increases because she is feeding two lives – hers and the baby’s.

He said this is coupled with the stress she goes through during pregnancy. Therefore the mother needs additional nutritional support apart from her routine meal.

“The aged (elderly people are also not advised, medically to fast for obvious reasons – as age advances, metabolic demand of the body increases and without proper nutritional support, the immunity, which is, of course, fragile in the elderly, will certainly go down and the person is at risk of developing many serious health issues, among them severe bacterial and viral infections,” he explained.

Dr Auwal said people should also avoid overfeeding during Ramadan.