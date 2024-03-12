✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Health

How to manage goiter

Mrs Johnson has a swelling in her neck region for a period of time and the swelling refused to go despite the usage of antibiotics…

    By Usman A. Bello, Benin

Mrs Johnson has a swelling in her neck region for a period of time and the swelling refused to go despite the usage of antibiotics and many painkillers.

 She initially thought it was just a mere swelling that would go down with time but after taking drugs without respite, she decided to visit the hospital.

To her surprise, she was diagnosed of goiter and booked for surgery.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said, globally, 30 per cent  of the world’s population is affected by Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDDs.) It said the prevalence of goiter worldwide is estimated to be 15.8 per cent varying between 4.7 per cent  in America and 28.3 per cent in Africa.

Dr Ofure Eboreime, medical director of Ohize Medical Centre described goiter as an anterior neck swelling, adding that “It is a mass in front of the neck region.”

Ofure said the causes of goiter include physiological (pregnancy and puberty, especially in female), iodine deficiency in water and food, long use of cough syrup containing iodine, certain foods and vegetable (cabbage).

He said it is also caused by familial-genetic factors (meaning it is found in the families) and radiation among others.

He said the symptoms include neck mass, difficulty with breathing, difficulty with swallowing and unsightly.

He described the sign as neck swelling which may be more or huge and may compress the windpipe and blood tube supply or drain the brain.

The medical expert said diagnosis involves the history of the ailment, and examination to ascertain whether it is goiter or not.

He added that the diagnosis could also be made from ultrasound and x-ray.

Dr Eboreime noted that people believe that those with goiter were witches, adding “it is very wrong; an ignorant assumption.  The disease is caused by iodine and other deficiency.”

 He said the only treatment for goiter is by an operation to remove the mass on the neck region.

He however advised people suffering from goiter to see their doctor for diagnosis and treatment as early detection is key.

 

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories