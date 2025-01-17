✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
How to Make Popular African Traditional Textile: Adire

By Chidiebere Ihemebiri

    By Chidiebere Ihemebiri

This video feature local production of Adire, a traditional African textile that has been passed down through generations. Originating from the Yoruba people of Nigeria, Adire is known for its beautiful and intricate indigo-dyed patterns. Lets explore its features and production process.

 

