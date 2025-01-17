How to Make Popular African Traditional Textile: Adire

This video feature local production of Adire, a traditional African textile that has been passed down through generations. Originating from the Yoruba people of Nigeria, Adire is known for its beautiful and intricate indigo-dyed patterns. Lets explore its features and production process.
