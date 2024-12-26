How to make Nigeria’s democracy work – Stakeholders

Some stakeholders in the country have lamented that the democratic system has not been working the way it should since 1999 after many years of military rule, and suggested ways to change the trajectory.

An Islamic scholar and political activist, Dr. Usman Bugaje said the democratic system has failed to meet citizens’ expectations since Nigeria’s return to democratic governance in 1999.

Speaking during a conference in Kaduna, Usman Bugaje said the rising insecurity, corruption, poverty, and hunger in the country is a clear failure of governance.

SPONSOR AD

He, however, said “Ethical politics rooted in collective interests and values must replace the current dysfunctional democratic framework” for things to work.

Also, in his keynote address, Malam Haruna Saeed, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State emphasised the need for collective efforts to redefine the country’s governance trajectory, and urged Nigerians to bring about transformative change.

The conference resolved that a new governance model emphasising ethics, accountability, and collective national interests must be developed to replace the current system.