How to Find and View Your Reddit Search History Fast

Ever spent hours scrolling through Reddit, found something awesome, and then couldn’t remember how you got there? I’ve been there too. Last week, I was trying to find a cooking tip someone shared about perfect scrambled eggs, but couldn’t remember what I searched to find it. Super frustrating!

Reddit keeps track of your searches, and finds that history isn’t as complicated as you might think. Whether you’re looking for that hilarious cat video or a specific subreddit you stumbled upon, your search history can help you retrace your digital steps.

I’ve been using Reddit for years now, and I’ve had to dig through my search history countless times. Sometimes it’s to find a post I forgot to save, other times it’s to remember what rabbit hole I went down at 2 AM. Either way, knowing how to access your search history can save you tons of time.

For parents out there keeping an eye on what their kids are doing online, these steps can be especially helpful. I’ll walk you through everything I’ve learned about finding and managing Reddit search history across all devices.

Types of Reddit History You Can See

1. Search History

Your search history is basically a list of all the terms you’ve looked up on Reddit. I noticed mine tends to be a weird mix of specific questions, random topics I was curious about at 3 AM, and names of subreddits I was trying to find.

When you click on Reddit’s search bar, you’ll see your recent searches appear right below it. On my desktop, these terms stick around until I either manually delete them or log out. But on my phone app, they seem to hang around even after logging out, which caught me by surprise once when I handed my phone to a friend!

2. Browsing History

This shows all the posts you’ve actually opened and viewed. I find this super helpful when I remember reading something interesting but forgot to save it. Both the app and website keep track of these posts, but they organize them differently.

I once spent an hour scrolling through my browsing history to find a post about home renovation tips that I wanted to show my dad. Worth it, but I wish I’d just saved it in the first place!

3. Post and Comment History

Everything you’ve ever posted or commented stays on your profile unless you delete it. I learned this the hard way when a coworker found a comment I made years ago about my job. Now I occasionally go through and clean up old comments that don’t need to be hanging around forever.

Remember that other Reddit users can easily see this history by visiting your profile, so think twice before posting anything you wouldn’t want connected to your username long-term.

4. Saved Items

This is the stuff you’ve actively chosen to save for later. I use this feature all the time for recipes, DIY instructions, and those long, insightful comments that I want to revisit. You’ll find these in the “Saved” section of your profile.

I have a bad habit of saving posts and never looking at them again. My saved section is basically a digital junk drawer at this point!

How to See Your Reddit Search History on Mobile

Most of my Reddit browsing happens on my phone while I’m commuting or waiting in line somewhere. Here’s how I access my history on both iPhone and Android.

1. On iPhone

The iPhone app makes finding your search history pretty straightforward, though it took me some fumbling to figure it out at first: I usually open the Reddit app and tap the search icon at the bottom of the screen. Right away, my recent searches pop up below the search bar, which is super convenient.

If I want to see more of my activity, I tap my profile picture in the top right corner and select “History” from the menu. From there, I can sort my history by tapping “Recent” at the top and choosing between different options.

Last month, this feature saved me when I was trying to find a post about fixing a leaky faucet that I’d seen but forgot to save!

2. On Android

My partner uses Android, and the steps are slightly different on their phone: They open the Reddit app and tap their profile picture in the top right. Then they scroll down the side menu until they find “History” and tap on it.

This shows them posts they’ve viewed recently. To see search terms specifically, they go back to the home screen and tap the search bar at the top.

We noticed their history seems to save more items than mine does on the iPhone, which is either a feature or a bug—we’re not sure which!

How to Find Reddit Search History on Desktop

When I’m working from home, I usually browse Reddit on my laptop. The desktop version organizes history a bit differently than the mobile app.

1. Using the Reddit Website

Finding your history on the main Reddit site is pretty easy once you know where to look: I just visit Reddit.com and click on the search bar at the top of the page. A dropdown menu instantly shows my recent searches, which is handy for quick reference.

For a more complete history, I click my username in the top right corner and select “Profile.” Then I click the “History” tab to see recently viewed posts. The only downside is that the website only shows about five recent posts, while the app seems to keep a longer record.

I was pretty shocked the first time I realized how limited the desktop history view is compared to the app!

2. Using Browser History

Your web browser actually keeps its own record of your Reddit activity, which I find super useful as a backup: I open my browser history by pressing Ctrl+H on my Windows laptop (Command+Y works on Mac). Then I type “reddit.com: search results” in the search field to filter for just Reddit searches.

This trick has saved me multiple times when I needed to find something I looked up while not logged into my account. You can also try typing “reddit.com\r” to find subreddits you’ve visited or “reddit.com\u” for user profiles.

Just be aware that this method shows all Reddit searches made on that browser regardless of which account was used—something to keep in mind if you share your computer!

How to See Someone Else’s Reddit History

As a parent, I sometimes need to check what my teenager is viewing online. There are limits to what you can see about other users, but there are still ways to get some information.

1. Viewing Public Profile Data

Anyone’s public Reddit activity is pretty easy to find if you know their username: When my son first started using Reddit, we agreed I could occasionally check his public profile. I just type “reddit.com/user/[his-username]” in my browser.

This shows me his posts and comments, which I can sort by clicking the tabs at the top. It gives me peace of mind to see he’s being responsible online.

Just remember you can only see what they’ve shared publicly—their search or browsing history remains private to them.

2. Using Parental Control Tools

For younger kids, I’ve found specialized tools to be more helpful: After some research, I installed parental control software on my 13-year-old daughter’s tablet. The program tracks her online activity across different apps, including Reddit.

Some of these tools can capture screenshots when certain keywords appear or when specific apps are opened. I’ve set time limits for Reddit usage too, which helps avoid late-night scrolling on school nights.

These tools aren’t perfect—tech-savvy kids can find workarounds—but they provide a reasonable level of oversight for younger users.

How to Delete Your Reddit Search History

Sometimes I want a clean slate, especially after researching something embarrassing like “why does my stomach make weird noises during meetings?” Here’s how I clear my tracks.

1. On Mobile Apps

Clearing history from the app is pretty straightforward: I open the Reddit app and tap my profile picture, then select “Settings.” I scroll down to find “Clear local history” under the Advanced section.

After tapping this and confirming, all my local browsing data vanishes. For individual search terms, I tap the search bar and look for the X next to each term I want to remove.I make this a regular habit every couple of months, kind of like digital spring cleaning!

2. On Desktop

The desktop process is slightly different but just as simple: I click my profile icon in the top right corner and select “User Settings.” Then I choose “Profile” from the navigation bar.

Scrolling down reveals the “Clear history” button, which I click to remove my viewing history. Just note that this doesn’t erase posts, comments, or votes—those remain unless individually deleted.

Reddit History Privacy Tips

I’ve learned a few tricks over the years to keep my Reddit activity more private, especially since I share my laptop with family members occasionally. Always log out of Reddit when using shared computers. My sister once saw my entire search history because I forgot this simple step!

Use private browsing mode when looking up anything you don’t want saved. I do this for gift ideas around the holidays to avoid spoiling surprises. If you share devices with others, consider creating a separate account for sensitive topics. I have one account for general browsing and another for health-related questions.

Regularly check your profile settings to control what others can see. I review mine every few months just to be safe.

FAQ About Reddit Search History

Can people see my Reddit search history?

No. Your searches are private to your account. Even Reddit moderators can’t see what you’ve searched for.

Does Reddit save my information permanently?

Posts and comments stay forever unless deleted. Search history remains until cleared or until logging out on desktop.

Can I turn off my history on Reddit?

Unfortunately not. Reddit doesn’t offer an option to stop recording history, but private browsing mode works as a workaround.

How long does Reddit keep search history?

Desktop history disappears when you log out. Mobile app history sticks around until manually deleted.

Can I recover deleted Reddit history?

Once you clear it, search history is gone for good. Some deleted posts might exist in web archives, but searches are typically unrecoverable.

Conclusion

Finding your way through Reddit’s history features doesn’t have to be complicated. Whether you’re hunting down that perfect post you forgot to save or making sure your browsing stays private, these methods have worked well for me over the years.

I check my search history at least once a week, either to find something specific or just to clean things up. It’s become part of my regular digital maintenance routine, along with clearing my browser cache and updating passwords.

Next time you can’t remember how you found that perfect recipe or hilarious meme, try digging through your Reddit search history. You might be surprised at what digital breadcrumbs you’ve left for yourself!