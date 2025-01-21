how to download facebook videos for free in 2025

Downloading Facebook videos for free in 2025 is something everyone should know. It’s helpful when saving a special video or sharing something funny with friends. In this post, we will talk about using online tools. We will also introduce software for Windows and Mac and apps for iPhones. Keep reading to learn the best ways to download Facebook videos for free in 2025!

Download Facebook Videos for Free with Online Tools

Using online tools to download Facebook videos for free is convenient in 2025. These tools work directly from your web browser. You do not need to install anything.

Most online tools work with just a few simple steps:

SPONSOR AD

Step 1: Copy the Facebook video URL. Then paste it into the designated field on the online websites.

Step 2: Select the desired video quality (HD 1080p & 4K) and format (MP3 & MP4).

Step 3: Click “Download”.

These online tools work well on different devices. They are updated regularly. Here are some of the best online tools you can use to download Facebook videos.

Key Features:

Wide Download Options : Enjoy diverse download formats (MP3 / MP4) and resolutions (HD 1080p / 4K / 8K) tailored to your needs, hassle-free.

Exclusive Content Downloads : Securely save private videos, reels, and stories from supported platforms.

Preview Before Download : Conveniently preview content to confirm quality and suitability before downloading.

No Ads Distractions : Enjoy an ad-free environment for an uninterrupted browsing and downloading experience.

Fast and Reliable : Experience quick downloads with robust servers optimized for efficiency and stability.

Social Media Downloads : Quickly save videos from numerous popular social platforms like YouTube, Instagram, etc.

💡 Note: This online website does not support bulk downloads; videos must be downloaded individually.

2. FDownloader.net

Key Features:

User-Friendly Design : Effortlessly navigate with a simple interface for smooth download management.

Enhanced Privacy : Safeguard your data with anonymous downloads and no third-party tracking.

Top-Quality Downloads : Get superior, high-quality files (HD 1080p / 4K / 8K) fastly and efficiently.

Integrated Browser : Download videos directly from websites, all within the website online.

💡 Note: FDownloader.net offers free video download services but may display pop-up ads. It does not support audio downloads. Please be cautious with ads to ensure safe usage.

3. TurboScribe.ai

Key Features:

Powerful Transcription Features: Convert audio to text accurately with advanced AI technology.

MP3 Audio Support: Download transcribed files in MP3 format for ultimate convenience and portability.

Fast Download Speed: Enjoy lightning-fast audio and text file downloads to save you valuable time.

No Ads Guarantee: Work distraction-free with a clean interface, ensuring productivity.

💡 Note: Bulk downloading is not supported. Video downloads are limited and do not include private videos. Please ensure you have proper access before downloading any content.

4. ContentStudio.io

Key Features:

Watermark-Free Content: Create and share videos without intrusive watermarks.

Intuitive Dashboard: Access a clear, easy-to-use interface for simplified content saving.

Fast Downloads: Enjoy fast content downloads for seamless social media scheduling and sharing.

All-in-One Content Tools: Manage social media, blogs, and analytics in one intuitive platform.

Built-in Browser: Access content directly from the platform without switching between multiple tabs.

💡 Note: On ContentStudio.io, you cannot download private videos. Only original-quality videos are supported. Audio downloads are not available.

5. Ummy.net

Key Features:

No Ads Interface: Deliver a clean, uninterrupted video downloading experience with zero annoying advertisements.

Multi-Platform Compatibility: Fully optimized for both macOS and Windows, ensuring seamless video downloads on all devices.

Lightning-Fast Performance: Download videos in record time with its ultra-responsive and efficient download system.

High-Quality Videos: Save videos in SD or Full HD resolution with ease using Ummy.net.

💡 Note: Ummy.net does not support downloading MP3 files from videos. Some videos cannot be downloaded due to platform or copyright limitations.

6. Submagic.co

Key Features:

Watermark-Free: No watermarks on your videos, delivering polished outputs.

Feature-Rich Tools: Advanced features like dynamic caption creation and video trimming are available.

Flexible Export Choices: Download videos in MP4, MP3, AVI, and other popular file formats.

Rapid File Downloads: Quickly save content files to keep your workflow smooth and efficient.

💡 Note: Submagic.co may include occasional pop-up ads, and downloaded video quality may vary depending on the source.

7. Toolzu.com

Key Features:

Video Preview Support: Easily preview videos before downloading, ensuring you get exactly what you need.

Multiple Features: Comprehensive tools for MP4 video downloads and MP3 conversion.

Simple Download Steps: Intuitive interface with hassle-free steps to save videos.

Platform-Friendly: Fully support all operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

💡 Note: Toolzu cannot download private videos. Videos are only in original quality. Some ads may appear. Follow copyright rules before downloading.

8. Savef.app

Key Features:

Integrated Browser: Include an integrated browser for quick access and hassle-free downloading.

Multi-Format Support: Easily download MP3, MP4, and more in high quality (HD 1080p / 4K / 8K).

Device-Compatible: Work smoothly across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS platforms.

Streamlined Interface: Navigate with ease using Savef.app’s intuitive and streamlined design.

High-Speed Downloads: Ensure fast and secure downloads for all your favorite content.

💡 Note: Savef.app allows downloading only one video at a time; batch downloads are not supported.

Download Facebook Videos for Free with Other Tools

There are also free alternative tools like third-party software and mobile apps to download Facebook videos shown as follows:

Third-Party Software for Windows – SnapDownloader

Key Features:

Feature-Rich Functionality: Offer diverse features for seamless video downloading and management.

Various Video Formats: Download videos in multiple formats, including MP4, mp3, and more for versatility.

High-Quality Downloads: Enjoy high-definition downloads up to HD 1080p and 8K resolution.

Integrated Web Browser: Access and download videos directly through the built-in web browser for ease of use.

💡 Note: The basic features of SnapDownloader are available for free. However, advanced functionalities require a paid subscription.

Download Steps:

Go to the SnapDownloader website and install it.

Turn to Facebook. Then locate your video.

Copy and paste the Facebook video link to the box on SnapDownloader.

Select output format (MP4 / MP3) and quality (Full HD 1080p / 4K).

Hit “Download”.

Third-Party Software for Mac – EaseUS Video Downloader

Key Features:

Advanced Features: Offer premium tools like batch download for a superior video downloading experience.

Built-in Web Browser: Download videos directly using the integrated browser for added convenience.

High-Quality Output: Enjoy downloads in stunning quality, supporting resolutions up to 8K.

Multiple Format Options: Choose from various formats, including MP4, AVI, and more, to suit your needs.

30x Download Speed: Experience downloads with speeds up to 30 times faster than competitors.

💡 Note: The free version of EaseUS Video Downloader has limitations. Advanced tools require a paid subscription.

Download Steps:

Go to the EaseUS website and install it.

Open the Facebook website. Find your desired video.

Copy-to-paste the video URL on the EaseUS box. / Search for the video right in the built browser.

Set up the output format (MP4 / MP3) and quality (HD 1080p / 4K / 8K).

Press the “Download” button.

Mobile Apps for iPhone – FBSaver

Key Features:

Fast Response Time: Enjoy quick and responsive functionality, ensuring a smooth downloading experience.

Simple Operation: Download videos easily with straightforward steps, making it accessible for all users.

Free Downloading: Allow free video downloads, giving you access without any costs.

Sleek Interface: Feature a sleek and intuitive design for effortless video downloading.

💡 Note: FBSaver’s downloading process may include ads. It only supports downloading videos in their original quality, and certain download limitations may apply.

Download Steps:

Install the FBSaver on your iPhone.

Copy and paste the Facebook video link to the box on FBSaver.

Click “Download”.

Summary

In this article, we have explored various ways to download Facebook videos for free in 2025. Each method has its benefits. And you can choose the one that best fits your needs. Now, you have all the information to save your favorite Facebook videos easily and safely.