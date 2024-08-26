How to cope with the effects of a violent crime 

Experiencing a crime incident can be incredibly traumatic, as it can happen unexpectedly, and there’s no way someone could ever be prepared to go through…

Experiencing a crime incident can be incredibly traumatic, as it can happen unexpectedly, and there’s no way someone could ever be prepared to go through something like this. Healing from the trauma caused by a violent crime can be a complicated and lengthy process, as many factors will have an impact on recovery, and it all depends on individual resilience and situational circumstances. You could face many psychological and physiological responses, such as anxiety, withdrawal, poor memory and attention, trouble falling asleep, nausea and fatigue, restlessness, having trouble breathing, and so on, and have a hard time coping with everything. However, it’s important to remember that as hard as it may seem, it’s possible to move from victim to survivor and no longer let this traumatic experience define your life.

There is no such thing as a set time frame to go through the phases of recovering after a violent crime, but what matters the most is to look after yourself throughout the process and seek the necessary support from family and friends. In this blog, we will offer some practical advice on what to do if you’ve been the victim of a violent crime and have a hard time coping with the distress.

Don’t suppress your emotions

A violent crime will trigger a lot of difficult and intense emotions, such as grief, anxiety, anger, exhaustion, and many more. You could even feel numb after facing such a situation, and it’s important to normalise your emotions and not try to ignore or deny them but acknowledge that they are there and process them in a healthy way. It can be helpful to share your emotions with people in your life who think you would be there for you, but if talking about it doesn’t feel right, you can always write about the incident (or even draw it if that resonates with you more). Writing about the distressing experience can help process your emotions and recover gradually.

Seek legal help

Suppose the criminal act has caused you physical or psychological injuries. In that case, you are entitled to claim personal injury compensation, and you can calculate the amount you could receive by accessing https://www.compensationcalculatoruk.co.uk/criminal-injuries-compensation-calculator/. Essentially, a compensation calculator will help you determine how much you can claim, and if you need legal advice (which will probably be the case), you can get the support you need from a panel of solicitors. Any questions you have about criminal injury compensation will be answered, so don’t hesitate to seek support from legal professionals and get peace of mind knowing that you will receive money that you can use to cover care costs.

Turn to loved ones for support

Experiencing a crime incident can alter your sense of safety and trust in the world, and a great part of the recovery process is rebuilding that security. But the process can take some time, and it’s normal to feel frightened – in fact, you may even want to stay with a family member or a friend. It’s okay to ask for help from loved ones, and they will likely be more than glad to give it to you and be by your side through these difficult times.

Connect with other crime victims

While you may become numb and may feel like isolating yourself after the crime incident, this won’t be beneficial for your recovery. Connection is very important during such a distressing time and will likely give you hope to get through it and regain a sense of control over your life. To this end, you can join a support group and share your story with people who also experienced a criminal attack, just as you did – this will help you feel like you aren’t alone in your struggle and knowing that other people understand what you’re going through will give you comfort amidst all the chaos and heavy feelings.

Get the help of a therapist

While it can help to have the support of your loved ones during this difficult time, they won’t be able to do much for you if your emotional reactions are very intense and affect your ability to function in daily life. This is where a trauma-informed therapist can help, providing you with the guidance you need to navigate this hard experience of your life. Trauma-informed therapy will be beneficial for you because it emphasises a proactive approach to safety, acknowledging the importance of developing an environment that minimises triggers, thus fostering a sense of security. Furthermore, trauma-informed therapy can be effective because it reduces re-traumatization, as it creates a supportive environment where your unique experience is respected. By focusing on resiliency instead of pathology, the therapist can help you feel empowered in recognizing your strengths and resilience, thus giving you a hopeful and positive outlook in your recovery journey.

Try to create and maintain a schedule for your day

After a crime incident, it’s normal to feel that life no longer seems like it used to be. Rather, everything may seem chaotic and overwhelming in many ways, which is why having a regular routine as much as possible can be helpful. That means waking up and going to bed at a consistent hour, eating a balanced diet, moving your body, taking the time to connect with nature, and going outdoors as much as you can, connecting with the arts, sharing meals with your friends and family. Maintaining a structure in your daily life can bring some degree of control, which can, at the same time, feel emotionally liberating because you respond to fear and anxiety in an empowering and resilient way.

The bottom line

Struggling with emotional stress in the aftermath of a crime incident is never easy. Moving forward with your life may seem like the hardest thing to do some days but remember that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and the tips above can help you cope with the trauma you experience and recover gradually.