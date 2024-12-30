How Tinubu can get it right – Prof. Mansur Sokoto

Professor Mansur Sokoto has urged the President Bola Ahmed-led federal government to draw lessons from the current situation in Niger while stressing the importance of restoring public trust.

He stated this while delivering a sermon in Sokoto.

He said the widespread belief in the allegations against the Nigerian government to the point where citizens curse their leaders stemmed from deep mistrust and animosity between the government and the people.

“I want the Nigerian government to view the current situation as a deterrent. Why do Nigerians believe the allegations in the first place? Why do they go as far as cursing the leaders? It’s because of the lack of trust.

“The common Nigerian no longer believes in their leaders. This is the result of leadership failure to genuinely show care for the people,” he said.

Using the recent tax reform bills as an example, Sokoto criticised the government’s approach.

“The reform is widely seen as detrimental to the country, yet the president remains adamant. Is that love, empathy, and compassion?” he asked rhetorically, emphasising the disconnect between leadership decisions and the people’s welfare.

He stressed that Nigerian authorities must work to rebuild public trust and legitimacy. “They should avoid actions that exacerbate mistrust, such as corruption and the misuse of public funds,” he said.

“The government must also curtail unnecessary debt accumulation, which often funds luxuries like jets, ships, and extravagant foreign tours.”

Prof. Sokoto also urged Nigerians to prioritise the national interest, adding that, “No country prospers without strong patriotism from its citizens. While it’s important to hold leaders accountable, we must not let our personal animosities derail the country’s progress,” he said.