How thugs hacked 47-year-old estate agent

Facts have emerged on how a 47-year-old estate agent, Kamoru Anifowose, was killed and his wrist severed in Agbowa area of Odogbolu LGA of Ogun State last Friday.

The deceased, a father of eight, was allegedly killed along with one other person when armed thugs invaded their community.

Already, nine people, including the prime suspect, simply identified as Sesan have been arrested by the police in connection with the killings but family of the deceased are now crying foul over the unconditional release of Sesan by the police.

A gang of over 50 armed men reportedly invaded the community last Friday in a Toyota Hilux van, five Sienna Space buses and multiple motorcycles to unleash mayhem on the residents.

The deceased, an estate agent, was shot and hacked with axes and machetes and his two wrists were severed and taken away while the other deceased person, simply identified as Akibu was shot while trying to escape .

Meanwhile, family members of those killed have raised the alarm over the release of one of the arrested suspects (Sesan).

The family called on the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Attorney General and the police commissioner, CP Frank Mba, to ensure that justice prevailed.

A witness, Yinka Baale, told newsmen, “We were in the village around 8:15pm when they came.”

“I saw a Toyota Hilux and we thought that they were policemen. But when they got to where we were sitting, I saw Sesan.

“Suddenly they started shooting. People escaped but they were able to hold on to three of us.

“They began with Kamoru and started shooting at him. When they realized that the bullets were not penetrating, they began to use axes and machetes on him.”

Baale also said “While they descended on Kamoru, Akibu made attempt to escape and he was shot in the abdomen and the neck. I also ran into the bush. They also shot at me but I escaped.”

One of the wives of the slain Kamoru, Mrs Latifat Anifowose, told journalists, “The governor and the public should not let my husband die in vain. The killers are known and they have been arrested.

“He went to work to cater for his family but now they have killed him. I leant that one of those who killed him has been released and that he has been boasting that nobody can arrest him.”

When contacted, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, said he will investigate and revert.