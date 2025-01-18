How the title of Talba transcended boundaries

The traditional title of Talba, now recognised across many northern states of Nigeria, has a fascinating history that traces its roots to the Kanem-Borno Empire. Originally introduced into Bauchi by Talba Attahiru, a descendant of the renowned Islamic scholar, Malam Kasimu who settled in the old Bauchi area, the title took on a critical role and spread to other parts of northern Nigeria.

Before the introduction of the title to Bauchi, Malam Kasimu served as a bridge between the Emir and the judiciary. He ensured that justice was dispensed fairly and in line with Islamic principles. Specifically, Malam Kasimu was entrusted with reviewing court cases to verify that Islamic laws and principles were adhered to during legal proceedings. This important role made his position not only strategic but essential to maintaining the integrity of the justice system in the Emirate.

The Chief Historian of the Bauchi Emirate Council (Wakilin Tarihi), Alhaji Ado Danrimi Garba explains that the Talba title originated from the Malam Kasimu dynasty. He said the Kasimu family had traveled extensively throughout northern Nigeria, moving from Sokoto to Zaria and eventually settling in Bauchi.

According to oral records, Malam Kasimu, was frequently seen visiting courts to oversee legal proceedings, ensuring they adhered to Islamic injunctions. The historian said after court judgments were passed, certified true copies of rulings were forwarded to Malam Kasimu for review, allowing him to monitor the fairness of the proceedings. Malam Kasimu’s role went beyond oversight, as he had the authority to recall cases if he observed any injustices or errors in rulings.

Garba explained that the Sultanate Council had encouraged the Emir of Bauchi at the time to retain the Kasimu family in the state due to their immense value in educating the people. The emirate offered them one of the Emir’s guest houses in Bauchi Town, now known as the Alkali Aminu House, named after one of Malam Kasimu’s great-grandchildren. Over the years, members of the Kasimu family have become prominent judges (Alkalis) in various Sharia and High Courts throughout the state.

How title was introduced to Bauchi

The first person to be officially bestowed with the title of Talba in Bauchi was Attahiru, an Islamic scholar and a descendant of the Kasimu dynasty. According to Alhaji Ado Danrimi Garba, Attahiru was closely associated with the then Emir of Bauchi, Adamu Jumba, and took on the critical role of overseeing judges and other legal matters. He was also responsible for coordinating the collection of taxes in the Emirate.

He narrated that Emir Adamu Jumba had offered Attahiru a traditional title in recognition of his contributions to the Emirate. However, the scholar declined, fearing that accepting a title from one of the existing traditional dynasties would cause enmity between his family and the holders of that title. At a time when traditional titles were passed down through families, such a move he said could lead to disputes over succession. Instead, Attahiru requested a unique title, one that would reflect his role in the judicial and religious landscape of Bauchi.

In line with this request, the current Talban Bauchi, Tahir Ibrahim Tahir, said Malam Attahiru had traveled to Borno where he encountered a district governed by a traditional title—Talba. “Luck enough, the Talba was an Islamic scholar and also an adviser to the emir. He was also supervising and monitoring the judicial system for Borno’s emirate at that time.”

Therefore, upon returning to Bauchi, Attahiru recommended that Emir Adamu Jumba confer upon him the title of Talban Bauchi, which would signify his position as the head scholar and judicial advisor to the Emir.

Tahir said the Emir had agreed, and in 1955, Attahiru was officially turbaned as the first Talban Bauchi. Following Attahiru’s passing, his son, Mukhtar Attahiru, inherited the title and served as Talban Bauchi until 1971, when he died while serving as a Deputy Director in the Federal Civil Service.

After Mukhtar’s death, his younger brother, Dr Ibrahim Tahir, assumed the title of Talban Bauchi and served in that capacity between 1981 and 2009; making him the longest-serving Talban Bauchi. He was credited with promoting the title of Talba not just within Bauchi but across northern Nigeria and beyond and was said to have played a vital role in promoting the traditional durbar festivities during Sallah in Bauchi.

Malam Hussaini Abubakar Othman, the District Head of Miri and holder of the traditional title Danjikan Bauchi, describes the late Dr Ibrahim Tahir as a selfless patriot who served in multiple capacities, benefiting not only the Bauchi Emirate Council but Nigeria as a whole. “Dr Ibrahim was born into a family of scholars with dignity and high reputation. Despite reaching the pinnacle of education with a PhD from Cambridge University, he never detached himself from the people. He remained a man of the masses who always assisted others, regardless of their background,” Othman said.

Sani Ismail, a Bauchi indigene, recalls how Dr Ibrahim Tahir’s extensive knowledge in both Islamic studies and conventional education, coupled with his kindness, made the title of Talban Bauchi widely respected across northern Nigeria. “The late Talban Bauchi was not only known for his scholarship but for his deep connection to the people of Bauchi and northern Nigeria,” Ismail said.

Dr Ibrahim Tahir’s reputation extended beyond Bauchi. He was nominated by the Sultan of Sokoto as the Islamic representative at Nigeria’s Constitutional Conference during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo. This recognition from the Sultanate further solidified the Talba title as a symbol of Islamic scholarship and leadership.

His influence also played a pivotal role in promoting the title among his students. Several prominent individuals, including the Talban Minna and former Governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu; the Talban Gombe and former Governor of Gombe State, Hassan Dankwambo; and the Talban Katagun, Musa Babayo, all saw Dr Ibrahim Tahir as a mentor. These individuals, when given their traditional titles, sought the title of Talba in recognition of the late scholar’s legacy.

The current Talba, Tahir Ibrahim Tahir said the word Talba was coined from the Arabic word ‘Dalib,’ which means a student, scholar, or someone in search of knowledge. “The Dalib metamorphosed into a traditional title of Talba,” he said.

Though the judicial system in Nigeria has now been separated from the traditional institution, the role of Talban Bauchi remains vital. The title holder continues to serve as an esteemed adviser to the Emir, particularly on matters related to Islamic knowledge, Sharia law, and conventional education. Today, the title of Talba remains revered in the rich history of Bauchi Emirate and across northern Nigeria. It continues to serve as an enduring legacy of the Kasimu dynasty.

Contributions from Alhaji Ado Danrimi Garba (Wakilin Tarihi), chief historian of the Bauchi Emirate Council, and the present Talban Bauchi, Tahir Ibrahim Tahir.