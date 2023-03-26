How the speaker I defeated got me arrested during Ramadan – Yobe lawmaker-elect

Lawan Musa Majakura, a 34-year-old lawmaker-elect, has explained how the Speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly, Ahmed Mirwa Lawan, got him arrested after…

Lawan Musa Majakura, a 34-year-old lawmaker-elect, has explained how the Speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly, Ahmed Mirwa Lawan, got him arrested after criticising him for alleged poor representation.

Majakura defeated the speaker in the house of assembly elections with 182 votes to represent Nguru II constituency of Nguru Local Government Area.

The lawmaker-elect who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) told Daily Trust via telephone how he was arrested on two occasions.

He said, “Actually, I was arrested two times. One of them was from a politician in the APC before I left the party, after I criticised him on Facebook. He told the police to arrest and detain me for five days.

I was offered N100m to step down – Volunteer teacher who ousted Yobe Speaker

Gov’ship: APC begins screening of aspirants for Kogi, Bayelsa

“The second one was from the Speaker, whom I defeated. I criticised him on poor representation and I was arrested and detained for 48 hours. It was last year during Ramadan.

“They arrested me for standing with my people. For example, whenever I heard that the state government approved a constituency project for state lawmakers, I used to verify where our own was executed and if it had any impact in our society? These were among the questions I used to ask myself. I even followed them to make sure the project was done. So I used to criticise him whenever I discovered that we had a problem he could solve but he failed to do so. And I would criticise with facts.”