How the new govt can strengthen fight against drug abuse

Now that the 2023 general elections are over, Nigerians are anticipating changes in several spheres of society with a lot of expectations and questions roving around their minds. Headed for the departure lounge, the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has accomplished a lot, one of which is the noteworthy achievements in what appears to be a major role in fighting drug abuse a clear link fuelling insecurity and unrest in major parts of Nigeria.

This accomplishment must be maintained and expanded for the public and the international communities to continue to have faith in the new administration and as well for the continual development of our nation going forward. Violence in the form of armed robbery, kidnapping, and insurgency are just a few of the violent crimes that have been related to drug usage and addiction.

Nigerians have long been concerned about the problem of drug-related violence, this is not leaving out the crises that disrupted many families as a result of relative illicit substance use and abuse, unintended pregnancies, follow-up abortions, HIV transmission via unprotected sex and drug sharing with syringes, fuelled by drug dependency, and other ailments brought about by drug abuse and dependency.

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (Retd) said in January 2023, that his agency made 26,458 arrests, secured 3733 jail convictions, and counselled and treated 19,401 people in 24 months; several initiatives surely contributed to making this exploit achievable, a success that has helped in making Nigeria’s environment safer and more secure. A flashback to the week leading into the presidential elections in Nigeria recorded 1. 2 million pills of tramadol and heroin consignments at the Lagos airport being seized. This is in addition to the recent arrest of over 100 drug dealers in Lagos’ Akala and Partey neighbourhoods and also the recent uncovering and burning of cannabis farms and warehouses in Edo State by agents of the NDLEA.

While the new administration must sustain the war against drug abuse and other related crimes by expanding the support accorded to the NDLEA and other security agencies, the efforts of the outgoing administration in curbing the menace of drug misuse, abuse dependency, and harm must be distinctly commended.

Sini Joseph wrote from Jimeta, Adamawa State