How telcos can reduce operating costs by 20 % – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has urged the telecommunications operators in the country to implement energy efficiency measures in order to reduce the operating costs by up to 20%.

NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman Prof Umar Garba Danbatta made the call at the 2023 World Consumer Rights Day in Abuja on Wednesday.

Danbatta said: “It has been found that implementing energy efficiency measures by telcos will reduce their operating costs by up to 20 %. Some of these energy-efficiency measures include the redesign of the Radio Access Networks (RAN) of Base Stations which were initially built to maximise connectivity, not energy efficiency.”

The NCC boss said increasing demand for energy by telecos requires the industry to look for green and sustainable power solutions required for the connectivity of Internet of Things ( IoT) devices and network optimisation.

All over the globe, he said, telecom companies are among the biggest energy users, as a result of the stiff industry competition which causes them to try to satisfy their consumers by providing higher-speed networks.

With the rising utility costs, he added, it is critical for companies to reconsider the sustainability of their operations by lowering the operational impact on the environment.