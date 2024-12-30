How tears of Abuja demolitions ‘blurred’ Wike’s efforts in 2024

His policies lack human face — Stakeholders

My priority is to restore Abuja’s glory — Minister

Since his assumption of office as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in August 2023, Barrister Ezenwa Nyesom Wike, has prioritised road infrastructure, security and opening up rural communities as his cardinal focus.

The minister was also quick to sound a warning that allocation from the federal pulse would not be able to drive the above-listed priority areas, hence the need to pay attention to monies from grant rents and Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os).

He immediately directed those in charge of land administration in the nation’s capital, the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS), to start identifying individuals who have failed to put their lands into use for a long time, failed to pay grant rents for a long time or failed to pay for processing or balance the processing fees for their C of O.

Having identified these, the administration spent billions of naira to publish the names of the defaulters in some national dailies, giving them an ultimatum to pay or risk forfeiture.

Daily Trust reports that this yielded some positive results as many of the defaulters besieged the AGIS to pay up.

Road projects, security, other feats recorded in FCT

Wike started with the re-asphalting of some roads within the city centre, which included the 27km Southern Parkway stretching from the National Christian Centre intersecting at the Goodluck Jonathan Way, down to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Express road, which was commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mark his one year in office.

The minister also embarked on construction of at least one rural road in each of the six area councils including the road that links Kuje town to the expressway.

The minister also renovated some schools and provided inputs for farmers during the year.

He also saw to the return of the abandoned Abuja light rail with the train now running on the completed tracks. He also promised to expand its services to cover more areas.

In the area of security, stakeholders believe that Wike has done relatively well by taming the insecurity that was almost at a record high before his coming.

Bandits were almost taking over the nation’s capital while the ‘one chance’ syndrome was becoming something else. All these, the minister was able to check to a certain level.

All the efforts, however, seemed to have been blurred by the agony and tears of the victims of his demolition exercises.

The minister had set up a taskforce on city sanitation, which together with the Development Control Department of the administration, demolished a number of what they called illegal structures within the city centre.

Notable among the areas touched were the Ruga settlement, some buildings at Sabo Lugbe, Apo Durumi side, and some other areas.

The Director of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, justified the exercise, saying it was done to protect the city’s master plan.

Aside from this, some individuals also accused the minister of grabbing their lands and reallocating them to his friends.

Some of the victims accused the minister of using his power to victimise them.

These categories of people seem to have gotten the attention and sympathies of ordinary Nigerians, especially the property owners in Abuja rather than the developmental projects by the minister.

There were scores of protests demanding Wike’s removal over such demolition exercises. However, the minister seemed not to be worried, insisting that the exercise would continue even if “heaven falls”.

The minister, who most of the aggrieved residents have labelled as a land grabber, told supporters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during his yuletide break that those calling him a land grabber are the ones abusing lands in the nation’s capital.

He vowed to deal with them by making sure all the anomalies were corrected.

“I am in charge of all lands in Abuja. How can I be a grabber of what I am in charge of,’’ the minister asked the crowd.

Wike’s policies lack human face – Stakeholders

Some stakeholders in the nation’s capital have said some of the minister’s policies are without human face.

Joseph Tanimu from Bwari, headquarters of one of the six area councils in the FCT, berated the minister for demolishing people’s property without considering the current economic realities.

‘’No matter how right you are, it is imperative to always consider the condition of the people before implementing harsh policy.

“People are even accusing the minister of demolishing the structures and seizing the lands for his friend. If this is true, then we are in trouble in Abuja with Wike,’’ he said.

Another resident, Philip, Shekwoya, cautioned Wike not to add to the suffering of the people, saying the present administration has created more than enough problems for the citizens.

What Wike must pay attention to in 2025 – Residents

A cross-section of the FCT residents have appealed to Wike to pay attention to the inadequate manpower in both primary and secondary schools in the nation’s capital.

Hajiya Halimat Saloko, decried the ratio of pupils to teachers in most of the schools in Abuja as worrisome.

She said, “In some schools, especially in the area councils, there are less than three teachers. The minister should pay attention to this area.’’

Mr Jacob Musa, another resident, wants the minister to address the perennial water shortage in most parts of the territory.

‘’Go to the FCT Water Board, most of the staff there are casual, the minister should make them permanent so that they can be more efficient.

‘’Aside from this, most of the satellite towns are without potable water, the minister should focus on this too,’’ he advised.

Some residents, however, commended the minister on security and urged him to improve on it in 2025.

My priority is to restore Abuja’s glory – Wike

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has insisted that his major priority as directed by President Bola Tinubu is to restore the lost glory of the nation’s capital despite mounting opposition.

He said no amount of blackmail would stop him from what he was doing, insisting that he had the backing of Mr President.

The minister advised those who believe in the power of blackmail and propaganda to strategise as he would not be carried away by those gimmicks.